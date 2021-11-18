Basketball fans quench sweet-tooth Saturday

These two men earned Bronze Stars in Vietnam Don't miss our article on two local wartime heroes who were decorated by the U.S. Army – Dr. Steve Crider and David LaNeave. One return...

Buntin auction service holding sale Nov. 20 Click Image to Enlarge Buntin Auction Service is selling the personal property of Lori Robertson Nov. 20. This sale is a perfect starting po...

Legion hosts Thanksgiving meal Sunday American Legion Post 217 and its Ladies Auxiliary are hosting their Thanksgiving meal Sunday, Nov. 14 at the legion hall in Burna. Serving ...

Big Buck Contest underway, enter at Hodge's Click Image to Enlarge Killing the county's biggest buck will earn one lucky hunter $1,000. Crittenden County's annual Big Buck Cont...