Basketball fans quench sweet-tooth Saturday

If you like basketball and cakes and pies, Saturday's events at Rocket Arena will be a perfect fit.
Crittenden County is hosting an all-day basketball scrimmage fest with teams from the area. Admission is free.
Saturday evening, the traditional Meet the Rockets and Lady Rockets event will officially kickoff the basketball season. This will include the ever-popular dessert auction. This event and auction is open to the public.
Multi-Scrimmage Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 20
BOYS
At Rocket Arena
Crittenden vs Livingston, 9am
Livingston vs Trigg, 9:30am
Crittenden vs. Trigg, 10am
CCHS JV vs LCHS JV, 10:30am
LCHS JV vs TCHS JV, 10:45am
CCHS JV vs TCHS JV, 11am
GIRLS
At Rocket Arena
Crittenden vs Carlisle, 11:30am
Crittenden vs Caldwell, 12:05pm
Caldwell vs Murray, 12:40pm
Crittenden vs Murray, 1:15pm
Crittenden vs Hopkins Central, 1:50pm
At Middle School Gym
Murray vs Hopkins Central, 11:30am
Carlisle vs Murray, 12:05pm
Carlisle vs Hopkins Central, 12:40pm
Caldwell vs Hopkins Central, 1:15pm
Carlisle vs Caldwell, 1:50pm
