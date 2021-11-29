Your voting place could change in 2022

|CLICK TO ENLARGE MAP
The election site consolidation plan which trims the number of polling locations from 12 to five was approved last week by they State Board of Elections. It will be the first time in more than 30 years that the county has had fewer than a dozen voting sites.
Crittenden County Board of Elections a few months ago submitted the consolidation plan. It maintains rural voting options in the Tolu-Sheridan area, the far southern and eastern parts of the county and in Mattoon. In town, there will be one county-wide voting center at Marion Baptist Church. The central voting site will consolidate six traditional voting locations in Marion to just one. Voters who have traditionally cast ballots at Marion Ed-Tech Center, Emmanuel Baptist Church, St. William Catholic Church, Crittenden County Public Library and the courthouse will now vote at Marion Baptist Churuch.
Any voter in the county, regardless of his or her certified precinct, will be allowed to cast their ballot at the voting center at Marion Baptist.
Voters in the Shady Grove and Mattoon areas will see no changes.
In addition to Election Day, there will be only three days of early voting on Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14. Mail-in balloting will also be available for a handful of voters like the elderly, sick, care-takers or people who might be out of town during early voting and on Election Day. For the rest of this article, see the November 25, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press