New 55mph signs going up on I-24

Motorists and truckers traveling Interstate 24 westbound in the immediate Paducah area should be alert for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sign crew placing additional 55 mile per hour speed limit signs in the median from the 8 mile marker to the 2 mile marker today.
The crew will be working along the westbound lanes in the median for about four hours starting at 9 a.m., today. While there will be no lane restriction, motorists are asked to reduce their driving speed and move over when they encounter this sign crew.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reduced the westbound speed limit from 65 to 55 milesper hour in early August. The additional signage is part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety as traffic approaches the entry point for an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) work zone that starts on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.
The 55 mile per hour speed reduction starts near the Elmdale Road Overpass at mile point 7.364 extending westward to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at mile point 0.0. The westbound merge point for the IDOT work zone is near the 1 mile marker in Kentucky.
KYTC traffic engineers have been working with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the Kentucky State Police, The McCracken County Sheriff, Paducah Police, McCracken County Emergency Management, and other agencies since the IDOT work zone was established in March.