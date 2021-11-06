Marion EV charging station gets steady use

Flippin Fantastic open Thursday-Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Marion's newest store, Flippin Fantastic, is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There's no telling...

Junior Pro Jamboree this weekend at Sturgis West Kentucky Junior Pro Football League will hold its annual post-season playoffs Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at Sturgis. The cheerleadi...

PODCAST: Outlaw Tour and Library Walk and Talk Listen Now - Click Here Join us on this visit to the meeting room at Crittenden County Public Library with Librarian Brandie Ledford, who ta...

Clerk tip deals with vehicle taxes Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor is providing consumer tips to help the community. There are a number of transacti...