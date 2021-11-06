Marion EV charging station gets steady use

This electric vehicle with a McCracken County
license plate was juicing up last week at
the Marion EV charging station
behind the Farmers Market, next to
McDonald’s Restaurant.
Kentucky ranked as the second worst state for EV owners. The company based its research on three factors: EV charging port density, gas savings and government incentives.
Marion is one of a handful of area towns that has a charging station for battery-driven automobiles. It’s behind the Farmers Market and there is no cost to use it. The station gets steady use. Kuttawa, Princeton and Grand Rivers also have charging stations.
In Kentucky, there are only nine charging ports for every 100,000 people, and the state doesn’t offer incentives for EV drivers like others do, Jerry’s news release said.
The top three states to own an EV are Massachusetts, Vermont and California, where drivers can save up to $8,000 by switching to EVs with financial incentives offered by their local governments.
Among other worst EV owning states are Louisiana at No. 1 and Idaho at No. 3.