PODCAST: Outlaw Tour and Library Walk and Talk

|Listen Now - Click Here
Join us on this visit to the meeting room at Crittenden County Public Library with Librarian Brandie Ledford, who talks about this weekend's River Outlaw Tour, which is the final program and perhaps the climax of a three-month-long Ferry Tales series. Listen Here.
Ledford also explains how the library is seeking public input to help it develop a strategic plan for long- and short-term planning. You can join the Walk and Talk at the park or other information-gathering events coming up at your library.
Read more about these programs, and a get the official River Outlaw Tour Map in this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.