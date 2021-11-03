Eight candidates out of the chute early

|Candidate registration is open through Jan. 7
Everyone who filed today did so as a member of the Republican party.
Three will seek to return to the office they currently hold. Those are marked with an asterisk. The others are challengers in their respective races.
The 2022 primary election is set for May 17 and the general election will be on Nov. 8.
Filing were the following:
- Daryl Tabor for County Clerk*
- Robbie Kirk for 4th District Magistrate
- Dave Belt for 1st District Magistrate*
- Chuck Hoover for Sheriff
- Heath Martin for Sheriff
- Bart Frazer for county attorney
- Perry Newcom for Judge-Executive*
- Dale Willingham for 5th District Magistrate