April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Brandi Rogers and Brooke Winterrowd place pinwheels along the sidewalk at the Crittenden County Courthouse Tuesday morning in recognition of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom signed a proclamation recognizing the efforts of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Family Court Judge Brandi Rogers to bring awareness to the severity of child abuse in Kentucky.
Crittenden County substantiated 57 cases of child abuse in Crittenden County last year. Kentucky ranks fifth in the nation for child abuse rates in the nation.
CASA volunteers represent abused and neglected children in the family court system.