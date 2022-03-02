Lady Rockets playing in regional semifinal tonight

Crittenden (23-7) is playing in a regional semifinal for just the fifth time in school history. The girls split regular-season encounters with Webster County (18-11).
The Lady Rockets have played in two regional champion games in their history, winning the title in 2011. The girls finished runner-up in 1978 to West Hopkins. They also played in the semifinals in 1984 and 2010, losing to Webster and Henderson counties, respectively.
Admission to tonight's game can be paid for with cash at the gate. Estimates start time is 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 each.
Henderson and Madisonville will open semifinal play in a 6pm tipoff.