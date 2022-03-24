Kenergy seeks legislative help to provide broadband

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom is calling on local residents to respond with support for the following legislation, which is endorsed by the local electric cooperative. Newcom said Kenergy's plan to provide rural broadband to Crittenden County and other nearby areas is the best chance to improve internet service here.
"This bill language provides the lane that will allow Kenergy to proceed with its plan to cover our entire county with high-speed, affordable internet," Newcom said in a letter to area leaders urging them to support the plan by contacting their state senator.
"We need to ensure that our state senator hears from everyone possible regarding the vote on this bill," Newcom said.
Newcom says it's his understanding that the governor is not in favor of this plan being approved by the General Assembly.
MESSAGE FROM KENERGY
We need your help to expand access to highspeed broadband in Kentucky.
Last week, the Kentucky House of Representatives unanimously approved broadband expansion legislation. Now, the Kentucky Senate is considering this bill, HB 315. Senators need to hear from rural Kentuckians like you about the important of broadband for our homes, businesses, families, schools, churches, hospitals and so many other parts of our daily lives.
Contact your state senator today and ask for a Yes vote on HB 315
Red tape and a cumbersome bureaucratic process have held up broadband funding approved a year ago. HB 315 clears the way for that funding to reach the areas that need it most. HB 315 streamlines the regulatory process for cooperatives wishing to deploy broadband and appropriates $300 million to expand broadband in rural Kentucky, specifically targeted for citizens who are unserved today.
HB 315 also improves the future broadband funding process, taking critical steps to unlock as much federal funding as possible for Kentucky to access through the Federal Infrastructure Act.
Please tell your senator to Vote YES on HB 315 and clear the way for expanded highspeed broadband in rural Kentucky.
Thank you,
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives