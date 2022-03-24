Kenergy seeks legislative help to provide broadband

Roads closed next week for repairs UPDATED with new work dates. ORIGINAL POST Reiters View Road and Fishtrap Road will be closed for a couple of days apiece next week while r...

Audubon Head Start hiring in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Chapel Hill Head Start, under construction in Marion, is seeking applicants for several positions. The new Audubon Ar...

2023 seniors can vlog for scholarship Kentucky Class of 2023 high school seniors are invited to enter a vlogging contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Aut...

Candidate forum tonight in Mattoon Tonight is the second Town Hall Meeting in a series of pre-election forums sponsored by Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, who ...