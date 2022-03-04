Coach Hodge retires from basketball court

MARION, Ky. - After 11 seasons as head coach of the Rocket basketball team, Crittenden County coach Denis Hodge has resigned.
Hodge, whose team finished 14-17 this season as district runner-up for the fifth straight year, held a meeting with his players Friday at school to make the announcement.
Although he’s been head coach for just over a decade, Hodge has spent many more years as an assistant basketball coach. He is also a former baseball coach at CCHS.
Hodge's basketball team won the Fifth District championship in 2018, only the second league title since Crittenden and Marion consolidated high schools in 1957.
Hodge plans to continue his educational role as a health and physical education teacher at the school.
Rocket Results Under Coach Hodge
2011-12 11-20
2012-13 15-16
2013-14 9-21
2014-15 16-12
2015-16 5-24
2016-17 7-24
2017-18 7-20
2018-19 11-19
2019-20 16-17
2020-21 13-10
2021-22 14-17
Total 24-200
