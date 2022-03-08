Clerk's office remains stalled by outage

UPDATE: Problem is resolved. Clerk's office is open for all services.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Clerk's office, which was unable to conduct many of its services on Monday, remains stalled this morning because the remote connection between the courthouse in Marion and state databases in Frankfort is broken. The problem apparently lies somewhere in the AT&T connection.
The issue prevented the clerk's office from processing tax payments and renewing vehicle tags all day Monday.
Clerk Daryl Tabor said that due to the problem, the office will delay its opening today until 9am.
Tabor said this morning that AT&T has yet to respond to the Commonwealth Office of Technology, which is trying to resolve the matter.
The clerk's office deed room remains open. Land records are on a different system and are fully accessible for searches. However, customers will have to pay for copies or printed pages with cash or check for the time being.