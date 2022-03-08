Clerk's office remains stalled by outage

What's News This Week in Crittenden County It has been a tragic and difficult week in Crittenden County as murder and arson investigations were opened here. This week’s printed editio...

Coach Hodge retires from basketball court MARION, Ky. - After 11 seasons as head coach of the Rocket basketball team, Crittenden County coach Denis Hodge has resigned. Hodge, whose ...

County firemen battling field fire Crittenden County firemen are on the scene and additional manpower has been requested for a field fire on Copperas Springs Road not far from...

Town Hall Meeting Tonight Featuring Candidates Shady Grove Fire Department will be the first stop in a series of local Town Hall Meetings being orchestrated by Crittenden County Judge-Exe...