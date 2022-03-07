Poll workers needed for primary election

The county is currently looking for poll workers to handle precinct responsibilities during the May 17 Primary Election. These are paid positions, earning $120 for the day. Contact the county clerk for more information.
Last week's community forum to introduce candidates at Shady Grove Fire Department was well attended. This week's full edition of the newspaper will have a report from the event. If you missed last Thursday's Town Hall Meeting at Shady Grove, worry not, for more are more on tap. Below is a schedule of the other candidate forums planned in Crittenden County ahead of the May 17 Primary Election. Every event begins at 6 p.m., and will last about 2 hours.
- Thursday, March 17 at Mattoon Fire Department.
- Thursday, March 31 at Caldwell Springs Fire Department.
- Thursday, April 14 Tolu Community Center.
- Thursday, April 28 Crittenden County Lions Club’s Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds.