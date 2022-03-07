Poll workers needed for primary election

Local man is jailed on murder charge Timothy Paris A Crittenden County man is jailed on murder charges in an ongoing death investigation that began this morning. Timothy Paris,...

What's News This Week in Crittenden County It has been a tragic and difficult week in Crittenden County as murder and arson investigations were opened here. This week’s printed editio...

Sirens sound Wednesday for tornado drill Crittenden County will be participating in the statewide tornado drill at 9:07 a.m., Wednesday morning. The alarm sirens throughout the co...

Livingston crash involves out of state victims Four people from out of state were injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 60 near Salem Monday morning. Livingston County deputy Bryan Ma...