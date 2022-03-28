Early-voting options finalized for May

Lundy graduating from KSP trooper academy Jared Lundy of Marion will be among 71 new Kentucky State Troopers graduating from the state police basic training academy's Cadet Class...

Free financial education at Crittenden Adult Ed Crittenden County Adult Education is offering a free 8-week financial literacy class at its learning center inside the former armory. The cl...

Electrician injured while working at CCHS An electrician was injured Friday afternoon while working on electrical upgrades at Crittenden County High School. School officials say the ...

Marion office looking for employee Click Image to Enlarge A Marion office has a job opening. Resumes for the fast-paced office position are being accepted by email. The positi...