Free financial education at Crittenden Adult Ed

There are three time options. It is open to anyone 18 years and older, but students must pre-register.
Materials will be provided, and there will be assignments to complete outside of class.
Classes will feature video training, supplemental workbook lessons and discussion.
For information, call 270-965-9435.
Following are dates and times.
•Saturdays 10 a.m., to noon, April 2-May 17.
•Tuesdays, 10 a.m., to noon, April 5 - May 20.
•Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., April 7 May 22.
•Saturdays 10 a.m., to noon, April 2-May 17.
•Tuesdays, 10 a.m., to noon, April 5 - May 20.
•Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., April 7 May 22.