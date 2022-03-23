Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Free financial education at Crittenden Adult Ed

Crittenden County Adult Education is offering a free 8-week financial literacy class at its learning center inside the former armory. The class is based on Dave Ramsey training. 

There are three time options. It is open to anyone 18 years and older, but students must pre-register. 

Materials will be provided, and there will be assignments to complete outside of class. 

Classes will feature video training, supplemental workbook lessons and discussion.

For information, call 270-965-9435. 

Following are dates and times.
•Saturdays 10 a.m., to noon, April 2-May 17.
•Tuesdays, 10 a.m., to noon, April 5 - May 20.
•Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., April 7 May 22.

