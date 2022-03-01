Livingston crash involves out of state victims

Four people from out of state were injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 60 near Salem Monday morning.
Livingston County deputy Bryan Martin said Anthony Gisclair, 19, of Mississippi, was headed to Pinckneyville to get on a river boat when he fell asleep behind the wheel, ran off the highway and hit a stand of trees.
Gisclair was treated at released from Livingston Hospital. Three passengers from Louisiana in the Infiniti SUV were flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville where they are in stable condition.