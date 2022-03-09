What's on the horizon for school classes?

Sophomores were up on Tuesday, working with counselors and instructors to determine their classroom courses for school starting in August.
Spring break is April 4-8, then students will be winding down with the final weeks of classes. April 11 was originally scheduled as a day off for students at the end of spring break, but school will now be in session on that day, per a decision Tuesday at the Crittenden County Board of Education meeting.
The last day for students is for May 25.
Three nights of graduation events are scheduled for May 25-27 including Baccaleaurate May 25, Class Night May 26 and graduation May 27.