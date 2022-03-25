Electrician injured while working at CCHS

"Thanks to the swift action of our middle/high nurse Brandy Whitney, as well as high school art teacher, Elizabeth Rodriguez, also a certified EMT, the gentleman received immediate quality care until paramedics with Crittenden Community Hospital arrived on the scene," said Tiffany Blazina, Crittenden County Schools public relations officer.
Crittenden County High School students were moved to Rocket Arena until the panel was evaluated and it was deemed safe for them to return to the building around 2:30 p.m.
The individual was airlifted to Nashville, Tenn.
"Our thoughts, first and foremost, are for him and his family. Please join us in prayer for his recovery," Blazina said in a news release.