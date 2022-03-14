Monday, March 14, 2022

NCAA basketball and a hint of spring

Now that the snow has melted from Friday's gasp of a dying winter, it's time for March Madness, spring sports and daffodils. 

Blooming buttercups have been seen jutting from the earth across Crittenden County, and this afternoon the Rockets and Lady Rockets begin their 30-plus game schedules in baseball and fast-pitch softball. 

The boys will play at Ballard Memorial and girls are at Henderson. 

Also this morning, Chamber of Commerce will be honoring countywide firefighters in front of the Marion Fire Department at 9am. You can expect to see a large gathering there. 

Printable NCAA Bracket
On Thursday, Murray State will play San Francisco and Kentucky opens the NCAA Basketball Tournament the same day against St. Peter's. The two Kentucky teams could meet in the second round this weekend. 


Officially, spring is six days away, but warmer temperatures are here – at least for the next week or so – as nothing below freezing is expected for the foreseeable future. Happy Monday!

