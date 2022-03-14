NCAA basketball and a hint of spring

Blooming buttercups have been seen jutting from the earth across Crittenden County, and this afternoon the Rockets and Lady Rockets begin their 30-plus game schedules in baseball and fast-pitch softball.
The boys will play at Ballard Memorial and girls are at Henderson.
Also this morning, Chamber of Commerce will be honoring countywide firefighters in front of the Marion Fire Department at 9am. You can expect to see a large gathering there.
|Printable NCAA Bracket
Officially, spring is six days away, but warmer temperatures are here – at least for the next week or so – as nothing below freezing is expected for the foreseeable future. Happy Monday!