Spring's Free Dump Days

Electrician injured while working at CCHS An electrician was injured Friday afternoon while working on electrical upgrades at Crittenden County High School. School officials say the ...

Free tree seedlings today at CCCD Free seedlings will be given away by the Crittenden County Conservation District to county residents while supplies last starting at 10 a.m....

Crittenden County Clerk's Office hiring Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Clerk's Office is seeking to fill one vacancy. The full-time position includes a 34- to 40...

Marion office looking for employee Click Image to Enlarge A Marion office has a job opening. Resumes for the fast-paced office position are being accepted by email. The positi...