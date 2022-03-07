Internet outage at courthouse cripples service

An internet outage at the Crittenden County Clerk's office inside the courthouse has crippled services offered there.
Clerk Daryl Tabor said the AT&T broadband service has been on the blink for a few hours, and there is no indication of how long it will take to get it back online.
Without internet, the office cannot to renew vehicle tags, process tax payments or much of anything else because computers are tied electronically to state databases.
The phones are still working at the clerk's office.
Outages are not affecting other services inside the courthouse.