Ferry open now, perhaps only temporarily

Coach Hodge retires from basketball court MARION, Ky. - After 11 seasons as head coach of the Rocket basketball team, Crittenden County coach Denis Hodge has resigned. Hodge, whose ...

Open House today from 11 to 2 See More About Whitetail Properties and Superior Whitetail Habitats in this week's Press

Youth leagues register Saturday for softball, baseball Crittenden County Dugout Club will host its annual registration day and skills assessment for softball and baseball from 9:30 a.m., until 11...

What's News This Week in Crittenden County It has been a tragic and difficult week in Crittenden County as murder and arson investigations were opened here. This week’s printed editio...