Ferry open now, perhaps only temporarily

Cave In Rock Ferry will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, March 10, 2022.
Ferry Operator Lonnie Lewis and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel checked the Kentucky Landing at 5 a.m., and determined that service could resume at 6 a.m., with the ferry remaining in service until 6 p.m., today.
However, the river forecast indicates the river will rise again overnight and likely keep the ferry closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The drop in river levels today will allow the ferry to serve most of the regular commuters.
The ferry has been closed since 6 p.m. on February 25, when floodwaters covered KY 91 near the 15 mile marker in northern Crittenden County.