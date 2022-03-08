FERRY UPDATE: River dropping slower than expected

Although the Cave In Rock Ferry was expected to open first thing Wednesday morning, an updated Ohio River forecast appears to dictate a later opening.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis said the dam at Smithland back off its discharged some today which means the river is dropping at a slower rate.
It is possible river levels at mid-morning Wednesday could allow a specific timeline to be set for service to resume - with service likely to be restored sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday.
However, Lewis said that too remains questionable at this time.