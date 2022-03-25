Free tree seedlings today at CCCD

Free seedlings will be given away by the Crittenden County Conservation District to county residents while supplies last starting at 10 a.m., Friday, March 25 at the office on East Bellville Street.
This year’s seedlings will be northern red oak, nuttall oak, white oak, willow oak, river birch, red shumard oak, pecan, white pine and cypress. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has matched purchases of some of the trees. Trees are bagged two per bag, with a limit of four bags (8 trees).
The district’s goal is to help the community beautify yards and homeplaces, provide habitat and keep the county one of the forested treasures of the state.