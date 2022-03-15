Police looking for missing child in Marion

UPDATE: The child was found safe.
ORIGINAL POST
Marion Police officers are at Bellville Manor Apartments investigating the report of a missing child.
The five-year-old boy with autism was last seen on the apartment complex playground near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Depot Street around 10:30 a.m.
Police were notified at about 2 p.m.
Police are also looking for an adult male whose relationship to the child was not immediately known. They believe the man had recently moved into the apartment building.
The child’s mother was in the parking lot talking with officers and other adults as the investigation developed mid-afternoon.