Roads closed next week for repairs

Reiters View Road and Fishtrap Road will be closed for a couple of days apiece next week while repairs are made by county road crews.
Maintenance personnel will replace a cross tile on Reiters View Rd 1.7 miles from Mott City Road on Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and 22. The road will be closed on March 21 and possibly part of the 22.
Additionally, base repair will done on Fishtrap Road three-tenths of a mile from US 60 on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 and 24. Fishtrap Road will be closed all of March 23 and possibly part of March 24.