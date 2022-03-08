Cave In Rock Ferry to reopen Wednesday morning

Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis said the landing areas on both sides of the Ohio appear clear of any debris that is sometimes associated with flooding.
So once the river drops to a safe level, which will be overnight Tuesday, the tug will begin operating at around dawn tomorrow morning.
Kentucky Transportation officials are not confirming the precise timing of the re-opening.
The ferry has been closed since Feb. 24 due to high water.
KY 135 also known as the Carrsville-Tolu Road is now open at Barnett's Branch Bridge in Sawmill Hollow between KY 297 and KY 723.