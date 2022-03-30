YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe weather threat cancels school early
Crittenden County Schools is releasing school early today due to incoming severe weather.
The impact from high winds is prompting the dismissal of school at 2 p.m., to ensure student and staff safety, according to the school district.
All after-school practices and activities also are canceled.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/30/2022 09:43:00 AM
