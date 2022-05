Downed tree causes power outage A line of thunderstorms that moved through the area Saturday afternoon downeda tree on Main Street near the Dollar Store on the south end of...

Limit lowered on bridge on 654 near Mattoon Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reduced the load limit on a bridge along KY 654 in Crittenden County. The bridge is one-tenth of ...

Congressman Comer visiting Lake George Lake George is almost empty. U.S. Rep. James Comer is coming to Marion today to get a first-hand look at Lake George and to discuss the city...

Work Zone Caution Advised near Princeton A contractor will begin the installation of a new turn lane Tuesday, May 31 for the Caldwell County Primary School in Caldwell County on KY ...