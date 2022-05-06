Notice those rock piles on US 641?

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Crittenden County highway maintenance crew is stockpiling aggregate for channel lining to complete erosion control on some of the slopes along the new U.S. 641 between Marion and Fredonia.
Once sufficient stockpiles of rock are hauled up from Kentucky’s concrete recycling site on I-24, crews will work on the erosion control project as weather allows and when they don't have other projects in need of immediate attention. The large piles of rock can be seen alongside U.S. 641.