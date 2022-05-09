Monday, May 9, 2022

Martin seeks position of sheriff

Heath Martin asks Crittenden County voters to give 
him the opportunity to serve them in the county's top law enforcement position.

Martin said he has worked hard over the last eight 
years in his role as a Marion Police Officer to wants to continue in a county-wide position.

Martin pledges to invest in children while supporting 
the DARE program in local schools and wants to enhance public confidence and strengthen state and federal partnerships.

Martin is motivated, dedicated and determined and 
asks for your vote.



