Saturday, May 14, 2022
Hicks seeks PVA position
Misty Dalton Hicks is asking for your vote May 17.
Hicks vows to serve the office of Crittenden County PVA with honesty, fairness and respect.
Hicks will have an open-door policy and will assist and inform Crittenden County voters.
