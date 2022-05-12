YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Head seeks election as Crittenden Sheriff
Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County Sheriff's candidate Evan Head asks for your vote in Tuesday's election.
Head is committed to the community, dedicated to progress and seeks justice for all.
Head was born and raised in Crittenden County and pledges to be proactive in his efforts to protect and serve his community.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/12/2022 02:30:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home