Candidate cited after false alarm at home Copyright 2022 The Crittenden Press A home invasion call to police Wednesday night led to a candidate for local public office being cited fo...

All you need to know about voting Tuesday Voting in what could be one of the most important local primary elections in decades begins at 6 a.m., Tuesday in Crittenden County. In the ...

Hicks seeks PVA post Click Image to Enlarge Misty Dalton Hicks is asking for your vote May 17. Hicks vows to serve the office of Crittenden County PVA with hones...