Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Blitz Starts Today

Kentucky State Police will participate in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual International Roadcheck enforcement program from May 17-19. This 72-hour enforcement blitz occurs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to ensure commercial motor vehicles and drivers comply with regulations.
“We want every vehicle on our roadways to be in proper working order for the safety of the driver operating that vehicle and everyone traveling on our roadways,” said CVSA President Capt. John Broers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Inspectors will be looking for critical vehicle inspection item violations outlined in the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. If a violation is found, the vehicle will be placed out of service and will not be able to operate on the road until the identified issue is corrected.
Each year, CVSA focuses on a specific aspect of roadside inspection during International Roadcheck. This year, the focus is on wheel ends. Wheel end components support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control, and are critical for braking. According to CVSA, wheel end components account for about one vehicle out-of-service violations during International Roadcheck, and past data consistently shows wheel ends as a top 10 violation.