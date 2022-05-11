Ferry highway temporarily closed today

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a 30-minute closure today followed by one-lane traffic on KY 91 at the northwest edge of Marion in Crittenden County starting around 10:30 a.m.
This temporary closure followed by several hours of one-lane traffic at KY 91 is to allow prep work for opening the New Crooked Creek Bridge. This work zone is at the Marion City Limits just over a half mile north of town.
The contractor anticipates closing the roadway for about a half hour to allow a paint truck to stripe the new pavement while the construction crew finishes out connecting points and guardrail. Motorists are likely to encounter one-lane traffic for several hours while some of the work is completed.
Traffic has been running on a diversion to allow demolition of the old bridge and construction of a new bridge over Crooked Creek. Following the half-hour closure, motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic on the new bridge with alternating flow controlled by flaggers to allow additional finish work and removal of beams from the diversion crossing.
The contractor anticipates having traffic fully moved to the new bridge and returned to near-normal flow by mid-afternoon.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This section of KY 91 carries traffic to and from the Cave In Rock Ferry. Approximately 850 vehicles travel this section of KY 91 in an average day.