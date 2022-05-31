Summer Meals for Crittenden Kids

Meals will be provided each Monday in June, starting on June 6.
The packages will include five breakfasts and five lunches.
Pickup points are behind Crittenden County Elementary School from 10:30 a.m., to noon; Farmers Market 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Shady Grove Fire Department 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., Williams’ Mobile Home Park 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Mattoon Fire Department 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., Tolu Fire Department 10:30 a.m., to 10:50 a.m., and Caldwell Springs Fire Departmetn 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., each Monday in June.