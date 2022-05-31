Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Summer Meals for Crittenden Kids

Courtesy of Crittenden County School District, free summer meals are available to anyone under 18 years old. 

Meals will be provided each Monday in June, starting on June 6. 

The packages will include five breakfasts and five lunches. 

Pickup points are behind Crittenden County Elementary School from 10:30 a.m., to noon; Farmers Market 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Shady Grove Fire Department 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., Williams’ Mobile Home Park 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Mattoon Fire Department 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., Tolu Fire Department 10:30 a.m., to 10:50 a.m., and Caldwell Springs Fire Departmetn 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., each Monday in June.

