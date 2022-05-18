Livingston County Election Results

Here are results from Livingston County’s primary election. All races were among Republicans.
Judge-Executive
Garrett Gruber* 710
Michael Williams 698
Sheriff
Bobby Davidson* 1,116
Joey Crawford 283
Jailer
James Utley 422
Benji Guill* 931
Coroner
Amanda Nelson 409
Jeff Armstrong* 950
Magistrate District 1
Dennis Jones* 34
Brent Stringer 50
Bill Lipham 104
Cody Cherry 42
Joe Ledbetter 37
Magistrate District 2
James Robert Oats 46
Mark Long 173
Franklin Walker* 142
Magistrate District 3
Brad Hunter* 238
Kristine Quertermous 90
Magistrate District 4
Amber Armstrong 118
Klay Southern* 172
Zackery T. Champion 135
District Judge
(nonpartisan)
Brandon Knoth 1,087
Matt Schalk 296
Jennifer Nelson 504
* Incumbent