Ferry idled again today for high winds

Again today, Cave In Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds.
The ferry halted service at 11:30 a.m. The ferry reports winds are out of the west southwest at 24 miles per hour with gusts to 29. When the wind is out of the west or southwest it can interact with the current in the Ohio River to create choppy conditions.
The ferry operator will provide timely notice when service is able to resume and we will post it here. Yesterday, the ferry was able to get back moving late in the afternoon when winds died down.