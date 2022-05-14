YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Swim team informational meeting May 22
An informational meeting and registration have been scheduled for Marion Stingray Swim Team.
An informational meeting will be held at 2 p.m.,
May 22 at the pool. Registration is 6 p.m., June 2.
The Stingrays practice at Marion Golf & Pool and compete in several home and away competitions
during the summer months.
