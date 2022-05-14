Saturday, May 14, 2022

Swim team informational meeting May 22

Click Image to Enlarge
An informational meeting and registration have been scheduled for Marion Stingray Swim Team.

An informational meeting will be held at 2 p.m., 
May 22 at the pool. Registration is 6 p.m., June 2.

The Stingrays practice at Marion Golf & Pool and compete in several home and away competitions 
during the summer months.
Posted by at