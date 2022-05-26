Congressman checks in on Marion's water issue

|Rep. James Comer talks with WPSD-TV and
local leaders during his visit Thursday.
Lake George, Marion’s source of raw water which is treated at the nearby plant before being piped to customers, has been drained because of a fault in the levee. While Marion has another smaller source of raw water at Old City Lake, and an option to buy some of its drinking water from the county water district, the city must find a longterm solution for raw water.
Comer said he will personally assist Marion’s appeal to the Delta Regional Authority for funding to cover an initial engineering study to see which of more than one dozen options is most viable. That cost could reach around $1 million.
Marion City Administration Adam Ledford was among local leaders that met today with Comer. Ledford told the Republican congressman that Marion residents are looking for answers right now and the city needs financial help to develop a plan.
Ledford said no matter what course of action is taken, a solution is years away.
Meantime, the city has issued a conserve water order.
Staring next month, Marion will not have any guarantees of assistance from the Crittenden-Livingston Water District as a backup water source. The county system typically uses all of its 2-million-gallons-per-day capacity to serve roughly 10,000 customers three counties during summer months.
Marion has less than one month's supply of raw water on hand at Old City Lake. An unseasonably dry summer could create a more immediate crisis for the townspeople.
Until Marion comes up with a $1 million to develop a plan that will meet Division of Water standards, the ball is in Mother Nature's court.
Marion has multiple options on the table for a lon