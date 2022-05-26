Congressman checks in on Marion's water issue

Downed tree causes power outage A line of thunderstorms that moved through the area Saturday afternoon downeda tree on Main Street near the Dollar Store on the south end of...

Golf, swim, dine at Marion Golf & Pool Click Image to Enlarge If you love to swim, love the sun, love to golf or want to learn how to play golf, look no farther than Marion Golf ...

Hadlee Rich Softball Signing Day with SIC More in next week's full edition of The Crittenden Press

Swim team informational meeting Sunday Click Image to Enlarge Get information at Marion Stingrays Swim Team during an informational meeting Sunday. The meeting will be held at 2 ...