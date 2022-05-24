Limit lowered on bridge on 654 near Mattoon

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reduced the load limit on a bridge along KY 654 in Crittenden County.
The bridge is one-tenth of a mile southeast of Mattoon new the River Region office. It is now restricted to a 13-ton maximum load limit. The bridge crosses Mattoon Creek.
The restricted load limit came after an inspection of the bridge found deterioration of the bridge substructure.
Truckers and farmers are asked to take note of this 13-ton load limit and avoid crossing the restricted structure with loads that exceed that limit. The load limit is posted on signage at each end of the bridge.
KYTC District 1 engineers will evaluate the bridge to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed safety inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through safety check annually. Bridges that have reduced load limits posted are also subject to more frequent inspections.