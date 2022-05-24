Limit lowered on bridge on 654 near Mattoon

Tonight's Election Returns Live from courthouse Follow election returns LIVE at either of these links below by The Crittenden Press Presented by H&H Home and Hardware of Marion LIVE ON...

ELECTION TOTALS From Tuesday's Primary Find More Details in the May 19, 2022 edition of The Crittenden Press Some sights from the courthouse Tuesday as results from the county...

Livingston County Election Results Here are results from Livingston County’s primary election. All races were among Republicans. Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber* 710 Michael...

PVA closed at noon today Crittenden County's PVA office closed at noon today due to the election.