What is happening to Lake George Fish

|Daniel Newcom of the Salem
Fire Department pulled a large-
mouth bass from Lake George.
Adam Martin, sport fish biologist with KDFWR, has been monitoring the situation and staying in touch with local leaders about the affects the draw-down of the lake will have on aquatic creatures.
Because the water that’s leaving Lake George is flowing into Old City Lake, many of the fish are being somewhat naturally relocated. Martin said some will certainly go through Old City Lake at its spillway and be farther relocated via Crooked Creek to the Ohio River. There will be some die off of fish in Lake George, however, even if pockets of water exist once the draw-down is complete.
There has been discussion of relocating fish that might get trapped in pockets of water, particularly mature bass, which stand no chance of surviving a prolonged stay in such quarters. If fish are transplanted to another location it would likely be to ... Read the rest of this article in the May 12, 2022 full edition of The Crittenden Press.