Delinquent county taxes now payable

Delinquent county property tax bills from last year are now payable in the county clerk's office. Crittenden County tax bills for 2021 were turned over from the sheriff's office Monday, as prescribed by statute.
There is just over $76,500 in 2021 taxes still owed by property owners. There are 202 certificates of delinquency on real property and another 28 on personal property now payable in the clerk's office. The average amount in arrears is around $340.
"This is about $12,000 more than was owed on 2020 delinquent property taxes when they were transferred over to our office last year," said County Clerk Daryl Tabor. "These are missing funds that are used by local government for infrastructure, education and services to the public like the library, fire departments, health department and Extension service."
But $5,346 of the unpaid bills comes in the form of a new $36-per-dwelling fee added last year to taxbills to help fund the local emergency dispatch center. This unpaid 911 fee must be satisfied in the county treasurer's office. It cannot be collected by the county clerk.
Once tax bills are handed over to the county clerk, statutes require interest and additional fees that tack on about one third more to each delinquency. If not paid by the annual tax sale in the clerk's office, set for Aug. 11, a third party can purchase the delinquent taxes. They may then place a lien on the corresponding property, adding even more fees to clear the lien.
The new 911 fee, though, is exempt from penalties and interest and cannot be purchased by a third party; only the property owner can satisfy that portion in the treasurer's courthouse office. The delinquent 911 fees constitute a Class A misdemeanor that can be punishable by a fine and/or jail time.
The county attorney will soon be notifying all property owners who have yet to pay the 911 fee.
Tax and fire dues delinquencies can be paid in the county clerk's office during regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Personal and business checks are not an acceptable form of payment for delinquent taxes, though cash, credit or debit card, money order and cashier's check are all accepted.
For questions, call the county clerk's office at 270-965-3403.