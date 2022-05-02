Delinquent county taxes now payable

Lake George Levee leaking; caution urged Emergency Management personnel along with City of Marion officials, Kentucky Division of Water inspectors and Crittenden County leaders are ...

BREAKING NEWS: Lake George Being Emptied The Crittenden Press Copyright 2022 Community leaders say that although the plan has changed, everything is going as planned at Lake George....

Library book sale begins April 28 Click Image to Enlarge The spring book sale at Crittenden County Public Library will be held April 29-30 and May 2-5. Friends of the Critten...

Jones joins Family Practice team Click Image to Enlarge Family Practice Clinic welcomes Beverly Jones, APRN. Jones will begin seeing patients in Marion May 10. Soon Jones wi...