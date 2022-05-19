YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Swim team informational meeting Sunday
Get information at Marion Stingrays Swim Team during an informational meeting Sunday.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., at Marion Golf & Pool, located on Blackburn Street off U.S. 60 West.
If you cannot attend Sunday, swim assessments and registration will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 2.
