Thursday, May 19, 2022

Swim team informational meeting Sunday

Get information at Marion Stingrays Swim Team during an informational meeting Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., at Marion Golf & Pool, located on Blackburn Street off U.S. 60 West.

If you cannot attend Sunday, swim assessments and registration will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 2.
