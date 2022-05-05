Driver named Crittenden County superintendent

BREAKING NEWS: Lake George Being Emptied The Crittenden Press Copyright 2022 Community leaders say that although the plan has changed, everything is going as planned at Lake George....

Lake George Levee leaking; caution urged Emergency Management personnel along with City of Marion officials, Kentucky Division of Water inspectors and Crittenden County leaders are ...

Perryman seeks Crittenden PVA post Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County resident Todd Perryman is seeking the position of PVA in the May 17 primary election. The PVA posit...

Delinquent county taxes now payable Delinquent county property tax bills from last year are now payable in the county clerk's office. Crittenden County tax bills for 2021 w...