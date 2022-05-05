Driver named Crittenden County superintendent

Driver has been assistant superintendent since 2018. She also most recently served as director of curriculum and instruction. She has spent all but two years of her career as an educator in the Crittenden County School District, where she began as a teacher in 1992.
"As I watched John Belt, Dr. Rachel Yarbrough and Vince Clark leading the district, I really feel like I can take what has been established by them and continue the growth," Driver said. "This is home. This is the place I want to be and eventually retire."
Driver is a graduate of Crittenden County High School. She is married to Eddie Driver and has two children, Adam Driver and Jaycee Driver. Her parents are Harry and Bonnie Nation of Marion.