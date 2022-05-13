Friday, May 13, 2022

Willingham running for 5th District magistrate

Click Image to Enlarge
Dale Willingham is seeking a seat on the Crittenden Fiscal Court. 

Willingham is against government over-reach, against mandates and against higher taxes.

Willingham humbly asks for your vote. Early voting is underway in Crittenden County, and Election Day is 
May 17.
Posted by at