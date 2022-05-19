Thursday, May 19, 2022

Job Corps Academy has hiring event

Looking for a new job? Attend a hiring event May 24-25 for the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Academy in Morganfield.

The employment event will be held at the Union County Extension Office.

Sign-on bonuses are offered for most positions.

Job seekers will be assisted with the online application process.


