Thursday, May 19, 2022
Job Corps Academy has hiring event
Looking for a new job? Attend a hiring event May 24-25 for the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Academy in Morganfield.
The employment event will be held at the Union County Extension Office.
Sign-on bonuses are offered for most positions.
Job seekers will be assisted with the online application process.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/19/2022 01:00:00 PM
