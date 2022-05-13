Hoover seeks Crittenden County Sheriff position

|Click Image to Enlarge
in the May 17 primary election.
Hoover has served as a Crittenden County Sheriff's Deputy
As a deputy, Hoover sees the problems facing Crittenden County and pledges to use his resources to help combat those issues.
Hoover asks for your vote May 17.
since 2014 and worked for the Marion Police Department for
10 years prior.
