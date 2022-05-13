Friday, May 13, 2022

Hoover seeks Crittenden County Sheriff position

Crittenden County native Chuck Hoover asks for your vote 
in the May 17 primary election.

Hoover has served as a Crittenden County Sheriff's Deputy 
since 2014 and worked for the Marion Police Department for 
10 years prior.

As a deputy, Hoover sees the problems facing Crittenden County and pledges to use his resources to help combat those issues.

Hoover asks for your vote May 17.

