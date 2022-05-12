Candidate cited after false alarm at home

A home invasion call to police Wednesday night led to a candidate for local public office being cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Ashley Smith, a candidate for county clerk, told officers who went to her home to answer a 911 call that two pipes containing burnt marijuana residue found in the garage were not hers. Police charged Smith with possession of marijuana.
Smith told investigators the pipes belonged to her husband, who was at work out of town.
Her husband, Kyle Smith, told The Press Thursday in a phone call that the drug paraphernalia was indeed his and that he plans to speak with the county prosecutor to take responsibility for the items.
Marion Assistant Police Chief Bobby West and County Deputy George Foster responded to the home late Wednesday night on Depot Street in Marion after Smith’s teenage daughter feared someone was breaking into the house and phoned for help. A residential alarm system had indicated that a someone had tried to enter the home. However, police found no evidence of a break in.
Smith, 37, was not home at time, but she arrived soon after police had gotten there and determined that the intrusion was a false alarm.
Investigators told Smith that during their search of the home they smelled burned marijuana in the garage. Smith denied being responsible for it. She told police that she had not smoked marijuana.
Other than denying ownership of the pipes containing marijuana residue, Smith told The Press that she could not speak further about the incident without an attorney’s advice.
The election for county clerk is Tuesday.
Simple possession of marijuana is not an arrestable offense in Kentucky. It is a Class B misdemeanor. Smith was cited to district court and she is scheduled to appear on June 1.