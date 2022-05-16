Bridge deck replacement near Carrsville

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 135 (Tolu Road) in northern Livingston County starting Monday, May 23.
This work zone is near the 12 mile marker is to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the Buck Creek Bridgein the Carrsville community about a mile west of the Livingston-Crittenden County Line. The bridge is immediately west of the KY 137 (Bethel Hill Road) intersection.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Approximately 100 vehicles travel this section of KY 13 in a average day.
Harper Construction, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $252,629 bridge deck and maintenance project. The target completion date is June 24.